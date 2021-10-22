Foreign Minister Chung to Visit Russia Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong will visit Russia from Tuesday to Thursday next week for talks with his counterpart Sergey Lavrov.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said the two sides will discuss bilateral ties and cooperation, Korean Peninsula issues as well as global and regional affairs.The two top envoys last met when Lavrov visited Seoul in March. This will mark Chung's first Russia visit in the post as Kang Kyung-wha was the last South Korean foreign minister to sojourn in June 2019.Speaking in a parliamentary audit Thursday, Chung noted the most active cooperation in the practical sense is occurring with Russia. He pledged to continue advancing substantive relations with Moscow through his trip next week.Chung and Lavrov will also jointly attend a closing ceremony of the two countries' Year of Cultural Exchanges on Wednesday.Seoul's Foreign Ministry expressed hope that Chung's trip would strengthen strategic communication and deepen friendly ties with Russia, a key partner in Korea's New Northern Policy initiative.