Economy

Annual Korea Sales Festa to Take Place On, Offline on Nov. 1-15

Written: 2021-10-22 15:29:32Updated: 2021-10-22 17:04:03

Annual Korea Sales Festa to Take Place On, Offline on Nov. 1-15

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's largest annual shopping festival, the Korea Sales Festa, will run both on and offline from November 1 to 15.

According to the Industry Ministry on Friday, all 17 major cities and provinces and one-thousand-276 companies have pledged their participation as of Thursday. The total number of businesses is expected to surpass last year's one-thousand-784.

An event featuring high-quality products from small and mid-sized businesses will take place in Seoul, while an international expo of fisheries products will be held in Busan. A kimchi festival is scheduled in Gwangju, and a traditional market sale in Daegu.

The government will issue discount coupons and give special offers both on and offline.

The festival's organizing committee plans to announce final details on the discount and other events next Wednesday.
