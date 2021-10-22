S. Korea's Decision on Joining CPTPP Postponed to Early November

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's decision on whether to join an Asia-Pacific free trade agreement known as the CPTPP will be postponed by a week.The delay comes as a ministerial meeting slated for Monday that was to discuss the issue has been pushed back to early November.A government official said that Monday was too tight of a schedule as ministries have yet to coordinate, and results from bilateral meetings held at the G20 finance ministers conference in Washington also needed to be taken into account.The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership(CPTPP) was launched in late 2018 by eleven countries after the U.S. -- under President Trump -- dropped out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership(TPP).Members include Japan, Australia and Mexico. In a surprise move, China also joined last month, followed by Taiwan.South Korea is considered likely to join the CPTPP as well.