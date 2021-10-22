Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Japan Posts YouTube Video in Korean Refuting East Sea Name

Written: 2021-10-22 19:01:47Updated: 2021-10-22 19:22:33

The Japanese Foreign Ministry on Friday posted a video claiming the Sea of Japan is the one and only name recognized by the international community for the body of water located between Korea and Japan.

The four-minute video provided in nine different languages on the ministry's official YouTube channel refutes South Korea's call to use the “East Sea” alongside the “Sea of Japan”. 

The file, also offered in Korean, is the same content of an English video of the same title the ministry had released back in August. 

A South Korean Foreign Ministry official said Seoul is aware of Tokyo's move and that many of its claims are not true, including that the Sea of Japan is the only officially recognized name.

The official said Seoul will keep close tabs and continue to convey its stance to Japan and the international community.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >