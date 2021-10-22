International Japan Posts YouTube Video in Korean Refuting East Sea Name

The Japanese Foreign Ministry on Friday posted a video claiming the Sea of Japan is the one and only name recognized by the international community for the body of water located between Korea and Japan.



The four-minute video provided in nine different languages on the ministry's official YouTube channel refutes South Korea's call to use the “East Sea” alongside the “Sea of Japan”.



The file, also offered in Korean, is the same content of an English video of the same title the ministry had released back in August.



A South Korean Foreign Ministry official said Seoul is aware of Tokyo's move and that many of its claims are not true, including that the Sea of Japan is the only officially recognized name.



The official said Seoul will keep close tabs and continue to convey its stance to Japan and the international community.