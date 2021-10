Photo : YONHAP News

The non-verbal comedy show 'Nanta' is set to return to the stage in December after 21 months of pandemic-induced closure.The show's agency PMC Production said Friday that 'Nanta' will welcome spectators once again at its exclusive theater in Myeongdong in downtown Seoul from December 2 through the 31.The Myeongdong theater had shuttered in March last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The production company promised thorough preparations to stage a quality performance in abidance of quarantine rules.Created by actor Song Seong-hwan, 'Nanta', a comedy about three cooks trying to prepare a wedding banquet, had been a representative Hallyu performance. Since its 1997 premiere, the show has toured 318 cities in 58 countries to be viewed by more than 14 million people.