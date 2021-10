Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim will arrive in South Korea Saturday for talks with his counterpart Noh Kyu-duk scheduled Sunday morning.The two will discuss ways to restart dialogue with Pyongyang.The envoys are meeting face to face less than a week after trilateral talks including Japan were held in Washington just this Tuesday.Attention is on whether the U.S. will present an advanced stance on South Korea's proposal to declare a formal end to the Korean War.Sung Kim's Seoul trip was initially scheduled as a three-day visit from Friday, but with his arrival being delayed a day, it will now be a two-day stay.