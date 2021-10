Photo : KBS News

The United Nations Command(UNC) said Saturday it is again providing support for field surveys taking place within the Korean demilitarized zone(DMZ) after suspending the service amid the pandemic.Surveys on the ecology and historical relics are necessary for an envisioned plan by the South Korean government to create a peace zone in the DMZ.In a Facebook post, the UNC said that after a social distancing hiatus, UN personnel resumed peace zone initiative surveys inside the DMZ and this week, they traveled across areas all the way from Inje to Goseong with colleagues from South Korea's National Institute of Ecology.The UNC assists DMZ surveys due to the risk of landmines and blind shells.