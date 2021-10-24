Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to 1,423

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases fell below 15-hundred on Sunday with more than 70 percent of its population now fully vaccinated.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Sunday that one-thousand-423 infections were reported throughout Saturday, raising the country's accumulative caseload to 351-thousand-899.The daily tally dropped by 85 from the previous day and remained below two thousand for the 16th consecutive day.Of the new cases, one-thousand-395 were local infections, while 28 were from overseas.The capital region accounted for 80-point-nine percent of local cases at one-thousand-129. Non-capital areas added 266 cases.Twenty-one deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to two-thousand-766. The fatality rate is zero-point-79 percent. The number of critically ill patients is down by eleven from the previous day to 316.