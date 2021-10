Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors investigating the Seongnam land development scandal summoned a key figure in the case again, for more questioning.Kim Man-bae, the largest shareholder in asset management firm Hwacheon Daeyu, appeared for questioning at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office Sunday morning.He is accused of inflicting losses of more than 110 billion won on Seongnam Development Corporation by designing a profit scheme with the firm’s former acting president Yoo Dong-kyu that benefited private investors. Kim also allegedly promised to give Yoo 70 billion won.The prosecution plans to request an arrest warrant for Kim soon, with Yoo already indicted on charges of receiving bribes.Furthermore, the prosecution plans to summon another key suspect, Nam Wook, for questioning on Sunday afternoon.