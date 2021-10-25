Gov't to Hold Public Hearing on Gradual Return to Normalcy

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is set to unveil a blueprint for how to achieve a gradual return to normalcy from next month.A public hearing will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the Korea Press Center in central Seoul, with the government set to announce a draft action plan for a phased return to normalcy in the quarantine and medical sectors.Last month, the government launched a committee of government officials and experts from the private sector to discuss measures to achieve a phased transition. The committee consists of four subcommittees in charge of the medical response, economy, culture and safety.In the public hearing on Monday, the government plans to announce a draft of policy shifts for the medical field and listen to experts and the public.The government will announce a final plan on Friday after a third meeting of the committee on Wednesday and a government meeting on Friday.Earlier, the committee proposed the government lift restrictions on business hours for restaurants and cafes from next month and introduce a vaccine pass at high-risk facilities.