Politics

Gov't to Hold Public Hearing on Gradual Return to Normalcy

Written: 2021-10-25 08:36:54Updated: 2021-10-25 10:20:01



Photo : YONHAP News

The government is set to unveil a blueprint for how to achieve a gradual return to normalcy from next month. 

A public hearing will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the Korea Press Center in central Seoul, with the government set to announce a draft action plan for a phased return to normalcy in the quarantine and medical sectors. 

Last month, the government launched a committee of government officials and experts from the private sector to discuss measures to achieve a phased transition. The committee consists of four subcommittees in charge of the medical response, economy, culture and safety.

In the public hearing on Monday, the government plans to announce a draft of policy shifts for the medical field and listen to experts and the public.

The government will announce a final plan on Friday after a third meeting of the committee on Wednesday and a government meeting on Friday.

Earlier, the committee proposed the government lift restrictions on business hours for restaurants and cafes from next month and introduce a vaccine pass at high-risk facilities.
