Photo : YONHAP News

The military will kick off an annual field training exercise involving the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps on Monday.The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the Hoguk training will be carried out from Monday through next Friday across the nation.Hoguk, an annual defense exercise incorporating all domestic military forces, focuses on maintaining preparedness and improving the capabilities of joint operations.The JCS said that this year's training will be held with thorough quarantine measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and African swine fever.