S. Korea to Call for Consultation at Int'l Meetings on Japan's Fukushima Water Release

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will call for international discussions on Japan's planned release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said it plans to propose holding consultations on the matter at the annual meetings of the Contracting Parties to the London Convention and London Protocol set for Monday through Friday.South Korea joined the London Convention in 1993 and the London Protocol in 2009, which regulate and prevent marine pollution by dumping waste and other matter.The ministry plans to reiterate the need for consultation on Japan's disposal of the Fukushima water at the meetings and call for sufficient and transparent provision of information from Tokyo.The ministry mentioned the need for discussions with neighboring countries in the 2019 and 2020 meetings as well. In August, it submitted to the secretariat a document proposing a task force to discuss the disposal.