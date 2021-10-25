BTS Holds First Online Concert in a Year

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop group BTS held its online concert titled, “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage,” on Sunday in its first such event in a year.For two-and-a-half hours, the group performed two dozen songs, including many of its hits including "Permission to Dance", “Fire,” “Fake Love,” “Dynamite” and “Butter" to a largely empty Olympic Main Stadium in Jamsil, Seoul.The group’s agency, BigHit Music, said on Monday that the online concert was viewed in 197 countries. It incorporated technology for an immersive viewing experience, such as huge LED screens and Multiview which allowed spectators to choose from multiple angles of the concert in real-time.The event was held roughly a year after “BTS Map of the Seoul ON:E,” which were two pay-per-view streaming concerts that the seven-member group held last October.BTS is scheduled to hold live concerts in November and December in Los Angeles. The last time the group held a live concert was October 2019 in Seoul.