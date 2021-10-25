Gyeonggi Gov. Resigns from Post 1 Year Early to Focus on Pres. Race

Photo : YONHAP News

Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung has resigned from his post ahead of registering as the ruling Democratic Party's(DP) official candidate for next year’s presidential election.At a press conference on Monday, Lee expressed sadness in not completing his four year term as he pledged his best to become the nation's leader, who is responsible for the lives of 50 million people from the 13.8 million people under his governorship.Outlining accomplishments made to ensure fair opportunity for all Gyeonggi residents during his three years in office, Lee said the provincial policies have become standards for the nation.He added that his administration achieved 98 percent of its campaign pledges as of June.Earlier, on his final walk to work as governor, Lee told reporters he had secured support from his primary rival and former DP leader Lee Nak-yon in their meeting the previous day.The former Gyeonggi governor is expected to register as a preliminary candidate for the presidential race on Tuesday and meet with President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday.