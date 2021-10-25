Menu Content

Moon Pledges Efforts to Overcome COVID-19 Crisis through End of Term

Written: 2021-10-25 12:15:03Updated: 2021-10-25 14:54:22

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in pledged continued focus toward overcoming the COVID-19 crisis through the end of his term in May, achieving both the complete normalization of people's daily lives and economic recovery.

During his final budget speech at the National Assembly on Monday, Moon called for the stable management of quarantine as the nation is set to transition into the "With COVID-19" system next month.

The president promised to achieve a successful transition, thereby establishing the so-called "K-Quarantine" model.

With next year's budget set at 604-point-four trillion won, surpassing 600 trillion won for the first time, Moon said expansionary policies are inevitable as the nation seeks to overcome the crisis and make a post-pandemic leap.

He asked for bipartisan support as the budget plan will be utilized by the incoming administration.

On North Korea, the president said the administration opened the way for peace through three inter-Korean summits and the first ever U.S.-North Korea summit.
 
Moon added, however, that dialogue is incomplete. He pledged efforts to establish a new order for the sake of peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy.

Prior to and during Moon's speech, the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) representatives picketed, calling for a special counsel investigation into the Seongnam land development scandal.
