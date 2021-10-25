Tit-for-Tat between PPP's Leading Contenders Intensify

Photo : YONHAP News

A tit-for-tat between Yoon Seok-youl and Hong Joon-pyo, two leading presidential contenders of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP), has intensified as the party is set to announce its final candidate early next month.Following allegations that his wife posted controversial images on social media, Yoon on Sunday said that his wife wasn’t as involved with campaigning as the wives of his rivals. This was in apparent reference to Hong’s wife, who heads his supporters' association.Hong fired back, saying Yoon's wife cannot participate in the campaign as she is waiting for prosecutors' questioning over her alleged involvement in stock manipulation at Deutsch Motors.Hong also criticized Yoon for naming former and incumbent party representatives as his election committee chairs, accusing Yoon of using promises of municipal chief posts as bait.Yoon and Hong each distributed a list of controversial remarks their rival has made, for which a third PPP contender Yoo Seong-min slammed both sides, saying neither is any better than the other.