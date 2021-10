Photo : KBS News

In an exclusive report, KBS has found that a hydroelectric dam on the Yalu River in North Korea, which had been partially operating, has resumed full power generation.KBS cameras captured water continuously being released from open floodgates at Supung Dam, which has an 800-thousand kilowatt capacity.The dam is jointly managed by the North and China. But in recent days, most of the electricity produced was being sent to China, given its worst power shortage in a decade.Last month, China imported 35-thousand megawatts of electricity from North Korea, up 62 percent on-year. As power exports are not sanctioned by the UN, the North’s supply to China's northeastern regions is expected to continue.As borders remain closed due to the pandemic and global sanctions, North Korea's coal exports to China are being replaced by electricity.