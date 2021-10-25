Hair Length Restrictions for Soldiers, Officers Expected to Change

Photo : YONHAP News

Hair length restrictions imposed on service members according to their rank are expected to change.Defense Ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chan said on Monday that revisions are under review by the Army, Navy and Air Force. The spokesperson added, however, that no decision has been finalized.Revisions under consideration reportedly include unifying rules for senior and junior service members, and allowing them to choose styles in line with permitted hair lengths.Those holding senior ranks are able to choose between a standard length and shorter, athletic length, while juniors can only choose the shorter length.The considered revisions come after the Center for Military Human Rights Korea filed a petition with the National Human Rights Commission last year, arguing that the rules are a part of military discrimination.The watchdog later requested that the Defense Ministry submit relevant documents, calling for revisions to rules that violate the right to equality based on social position.