Samsung Scion Marks 1st Anniv. of Father's Death, Vows to Build New Samsung

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong has quietly marked the first anniversary of the death of his father, the late Samsung group chairman Lee Kun-hee, pledging to build a new Samsung with a humble attitude.
In a private ceremony at the Samsung Human Resources Development Institute in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, on Monday, the group's de facto leader called for efforts to build a better future for neighbors and society at-large.
He memorialized his father, noting his bold spirit of challenge that didn't know any limits. A bust of the late Lee was also unveiled at the site.
Pundits say the younger Lee's first public message since being released on parole in August reflects his resolve to make a fresh start for Samsung.
Many see it as a signal that he will accelerate his managerial move, including a possible visit to the U.S. next month to decide on a site for a foundry plant. Texas has emerged as a promising location as the Taylor city council approved a resolution to offer tax breaks to the Korean tech giant.