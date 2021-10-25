Samsung Scion Marks 1st Anniv. of Father's Death, Vows to Build New Samsung

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong has quietly marked the first anniversary of the death of his father, the late Samsung group chairman Lee Kun-hee, pledging to build a new Samsung with a humble attitude.In a private ceremony at the Samsung Human Resources Development Institute in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, on Monday, the group's de facto leader called for efforts to build a better future for neighbors and society at-large.He memorialized his father, noting his bold spirit of challenge that didn't know any limits. A bust of the late Lee was also unveiled at the site.Pundits say the younger Lee's first public message since being released on parole in August reflects his resolve to make a fresh start for Samsung.Many see it as a signal that he will accelerate his managerial move, including a possible visit to the U.S. next month to decide on a site for a foundry plant. Texas has emerged as a promising location as the Taylor city council approved a resolution to offer tax breaks to the Korean tech giant.