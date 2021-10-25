Menu Content

Culture

Exhibition Opens in Daejeon to Mark Dokdo Day

Written: 2021-10-25 15:47:19

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage has opened an exhibition on the Dokdo islets to mark Dokdo Day on October 25th.

The exhibit focusing on Dokdo's natural reserves is located at the National Heritage Center in Daejeon and will run through the end of the year. It is divided into three sections: the past, present and future.

The "past" section contains 16 ancient maps, including nine that mark Dokdo as Korean territory and seven others that indicate the East Sea. 

The section on "present" day Dokdo showcases stuffed specimens of ten designated natural monuments such as the black wood pigeon and sparrow hawk, as well as paintings on indigenous flora and fauna.

The "future" section includes photos and videos related to Dokdo such as aerial footage of the islets.

A maximum of seven spectators will be allowed in at one time. A view of the exhibition will also be provided online on the institute and center's websites.
