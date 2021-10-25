Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

SK Group to Create 27,000 Youth Jobs in 3 Years under Gov't Project

Written: 2021-10-25 16:39:05Updated: 2021-10-25 17:00:26

SK Group to Create 27,000 Youth Jobs in 3 Years under Gov't Project

Photo : YONHAP News

SK Group has pledged to create 27-thousand jobs over the next three years as part of a government project to support employment and education for youth.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum signed an agreement for the project titled, "Youth Hope ON", during a meeting held at SK hynix headquarters in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, on Monday.

The group promised to hire nine-thousand new workers every year for three years, up from the previous six-thousand, and also to run internships to foster 12-hundred youth over the three-year period.

SK will step up its social contribution through various other programs involving vocational support, development of business models, and IT training for young people with disabilities.

The new jobs are expected to be in the high-tech sectors of batteries, chips and bio-medicine.

The deal with SK follows similar job creation agreements the government inked with KT, Samsung and LG. The prime minister’s office said that talks are underway as more companies are showing interest.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >