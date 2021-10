Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will send Iran one million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.Announcing the donation Monday, the Foreign Ministry and the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Iran is in a humanitarian crisis as the outbreak spreads while vaccine procurement has not been smooth.The government said the batch will arrive in Iran on Wednesday for delivery to its people as a symbol of 60 years of bilateral friendship.Seoul is known to have been engaged in talks with the intent to join the international community's vaccine support for the Middle Eastern nation on humanitarian grounds.Earlier this month, South Korea also provided over a million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam and 470-thousand doses to Thailand.