Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will join a global initiative to reduce methane emissions, one of the six major greenhouse gases(GHG).The Environment Ministry said Monday that Seoul will join the Global Methane Pledge at COP26. The World Leader's Summit at the UN climate conference in Glasgow begins on November 1.The pledge is a commitment to reduce global methane emissions by at least 30 percent from 2020 levels by the year 2030.Last month, the United States and the European Union jointly announced the initiative and urged other major economies to take part.South Korea produced 28 million tons of methane in 2018, accounting for three-point-eight percent of total domestic greenhouse gas emissions.Included in the basket of six GHGs defined by the Kyoto Protocol, methane has 21 times more global warming potential than carbon dioxide.