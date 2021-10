Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will meet with the ruling Democratic Party's presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung at the top office on Tuesday morning.Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee in a Monday briefing said the two will meet over tea at the Sangchunjae guesthouse inside the presidential office at 11 a.m.The meeting comes 15 days after Lee was chosen as DP's candidate on October 10 through a primary race.On Monday, Lee also announced his resignation as Gyeonggi Province governor to focus on the campaign.The presidential election is set for March 9, 2022.