Photo : YONHAP News

A man in his 30s has been booked under a new anti-stalking law, but the case will close with no charges pressed as the victim reportedly did not want punishment imposed.The Dongdaemun Police Station in Seoul on Sunday booked and questioned the 39-year-old, marking the first such case in the capital city since the new law took effect on Thursday.The man reportedly visited his ex-girlfriend's house many times and rang the doorbell, and also sent threatening text messages.The ex called the police which issued a warning to the man, saying if his behavior continues, he will be in violation of the anti-stalking law.The man was taken into custody after the man sent another intimidating email the following day.However, as the victim did not want him punished, the police will drop the case.