Economy Grows 0.3% in Q3

Photo : YONHAP News

The economy is estimated to have grown zero-point-three percent in the third quarter.The Bank of Korea(BOK) said on Tuesday that the country's gross domestic product(GDP) is estimated at 477-point-71 trillion won in the July-September period, up zero-point-three percent from the previous quarter.The economy posted growth for five consecutive quarters after shrinking in the first and second quarter of last year due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.However, it represents a large fall compared to one-point-seven percent in the first quarter and zero-point-eight percent in the second, raising concerns that it will be difficult to achieve four-percent growth this year.In September, the central bank set the target for this year, saying it will be possible to achieve if the economy grows point-six percent in both the third and fourth quarter.Exports increased one-point-five percent, while imports decreased zero-point-six percent in the third quarter.