Sullivan: S. Korea, US May Differ on Sequence of Steps for Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

Washington appears to be taking a cautious stance on Seoul’s proposal to declare a formal end to the Korean War.U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan was asked during a media briefing on Tuesday whether the U.S. supports the declaration and considers it as a catalyst to resume dialogue with North Korea.In response, he said the two allies may have “somewhat different perspectives” on the sequence, timing and conditions for different steps to bring the North back to dialogue.The remarks, which are the first official comments by the U.S. on President Moon Jae-in’s war-ending proposal, indicate possible lingering differences over the issue between the two countries.Following a series of meetings between Sullivan and his South Korean counterpart Suh Hoon, and between the top nuclear envoys of the two countries, the South Korean government has said the U.S.’ understanding on the declaration has deepened.Sullivan, however, ensured that South Korea and the U.S. are “fundamentally aligned” on the core strategic initiative and belief that they can bring effective progress only through diplomacy.Regarding the recent talks between Seoul’s top nuclear negotiator Noh Kyu-duk and his U.S. counterpart Sung Kim, including on the war-ending declaration, Sullivan assessed they were productive and constructive.