Court Rejects Arrest Warrant for Prosecutor in Power Abuse Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

A court has rejected an arrest warrant for a prosecutor accused of conspiring with the main opposition party to investigate pro-government figures.The Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday denied the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials’(CIO) request to arrest Son Jun-sung, saying there were insufficient grounds for the arrest.The court said it took into account the current status of the investigation, Son’s low flight risk and the possibility he would destroy critical evidence, along with his statement that he would sincerely cooperate with the CIO.The agency sought the warrant over the weekend on multiple charges including abuse of power. It has been investigating allegations that Son asked Kim Woong, a former prosecutor and now lawmaker of the main opposition People Power Party, to lodge a defamation complaint against pro-government figures.The CIO said it respects the court's decision and will review whether it will seek another arrest warrant for Son after more investigation.