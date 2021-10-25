Gov't Will Continue Sincere Talks with US on Declaring End to Korean War

Photo : YONHAP News

The government said it will continue to hold sincere and extensive discussions with the U.S. on declaring a formal end to the Korean War.A government official disclosed the stance on Wednesday with regard to remarks made by U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.The official said Seoul and Washington agree on the need to place top priority on engaging in diplomacy and dialogue with North Korea to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establish permanent peace in the region.Earlier on Tuesday, Sullivan was asked whether the U.S. supports the declaration and considers it a catalyst to resume dialogue with North Korea.He answered the two allies may have “somewhat different perspectives” on the sequence, timing and conditions for different steps to bring the North back to dialogue.The remarks, which are the first official comments by the U.S. on President Moon Jae-in’s war-ending proposal, indicate possible lingering differences over the issue between the two countries.Sullivan, however, was quick to add that South Korea and the U.S. are “fundamentally aligned” on the core strategic initiative and belief that they can bring effective progress only through diplomacy.