Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have launched an investigation into Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on suspicions he had a hand in the forcing out of a former president of the Seongnam Development Corporation.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said Wednesday that it assigned a team to a complaint filed by a civic group against Lee and several others. The team is currently looking into what role Lee played as Seongnam mayor.The civic group had filed the complaint with the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office on Sunday against Lee and other key figures in the scandal, including former acting president Yoo Dong-gyu, accusing them of forcing Hwang Moo-sung to step down.Hwang resigned from the post in early March 2015, completing less than half of his term under pressure to step down. Afterwards, Yoo led the land development project.