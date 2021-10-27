Gov't Confirms State Funeral to be Held for Late President Roh Tae-woo

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will hold a state funeral for former President Roh Tae-woo, who passed away aged 88 on Tuesday.At a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said the decision was made to pay tribute to Roh's many contributions to the country's development as South Korea's president. He asked relevant ministries to thoroughly prepare so that there is no negligence in the funeral process.The prime minister also expressed condolences on behalf of the Cabinet and sent sympathies to Roh’s family.The law dictates that a state funeral shall be held if a former, incumbent or president-elect dies. It does not mention whether the rules should be changed if the said person commits a serious crime.Roh’s funeral drew much attention as he was convicted in 1996 of corruption and mutiny, along with predecessor Chun Doo-hwan, for his role in a 1979 coup and the bloody crackdown on the Gwangju pro-democracy uprising the following year. He was later pardoned.Roh's funeral will be held for five days through Saturday, with the prime minister heading the funeral committee.In a statement explaining its decision to hold a state funeral, the interior ministry said the former president made historic mistakes related to the coup and the Gwangju uprising, but also made contributions through his Nordpolitik policy, which included a non-aggression pact with North Korea.Roh will not be buried at the national cemetery, however, as those convicted of mutiny are forbidden from being laid to rest there.