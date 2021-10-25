Cabinet Approves Revised NDC Emissions-Reduction Plan, Zero-Neutrality Roadmaps

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the government's updated pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 40 percent by 2030, a boost from a previous commitment of 26-point-three percent.Under the accelerated plan, coal-fired power generation will be halved from 2018 levels, and the use of renewable energy will expand to 30-point-two percent of total generation to reduce emissions by 44-point-four percent by 2030.The government's policy roadmaps to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 were also approved by the Cabinet.Under the first plan, reliance on existing energy sources, such as coal, will be cut back to minimize emissions as the country transitions into renewable energy and fuel cells.The second involves keeping partial reliance on liquified natural gas(LNG), while expanding the use of carbon capture, utilization and storage(CCUS) technology to recycle carbon emissions.The revised Nationally Determined Contribution(NDC) plan will be announced at the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference(COP26) to be held in Glasgow from Sunday to November 12.