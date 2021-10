Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung hit the campaign trail, while the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) primary candidates are set to hold their eighth debate.On Wednesday, the DP candidate visited a traditional market in Seoul's southwestern Sillim area to meet with business owners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.They exchanged views on ways to revitalize business in the market and the need to increase the issuance of regional gift certificates.The PPP's four primary candidates, Hong Joon-pyo, Won Hee-ryong, Yoo Seong-min and Yoon Seok-youl, are scheduled to take part in a debate in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, on Wednesday afternoon.Each of the contenders are expected to highlight their competitiveness against the DP candidate.