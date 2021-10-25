Inter-Metro Commutes to be Cut to 30 Minutes Under Infrastructure Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will more than triple inter-city railways in metropolitan areas and build an additional 30 Great Train Express(GTX) transfer centers to vastly improve inter-regional transportation.According to a panel under the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Wednesday, a 20-year inter-metropolis transportation development plan is expected to be finalized on Thursday.Under the plan, inter-city railways will be extended threefold by 2040 to cut travel time to anywhere within the metropolitan area to 30 minutes.The Bus Rapid Transit(BRT) system will be increased fivefold, while new public transportation services, such as super-BRT and Bus Transit Express(BTX) will be introduced.Thirty new transfer centers around GTX lines will be built by 2040 to reduce transfer times to less than three minutes and the distance by half.All inter-city buses will be changed to hydrogen-powered or electric vehicles, while autonomous mobility technology will be adopted by the BRT and inter-city bus systems in phases starting 2025.