Finance Minister to Leave for Europe to Attend G20

Photo : KBS News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki will leave for Italy on Thursday to attend Group of 20(G2) meetings in Rome.The Finance Ministry said Hong will accompany President Moon Jae-in to the G20 summit scheduled for Saturday through Sunday.Ahead of the summit, Hong will attend a G20 meeting of finance and health ministers on Friday for discussion on ways to prevent, prepare for and respond to pandemics.He will then fly to London to hold an investor relations session next Monday, the first of its kind in more than two years since the last roadshow in New York in 2019.In the session to be attended by global investment bankers and asset managers, the minister will talk about South Korea's economic recovery and its mid to long-term policy plans.Hong will also meet senior officials of the global credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service while in London.He will then travel to Glasgow to attend a "Finance Day" event of the COP26 climate conference on November 3.