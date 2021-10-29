Moon Calls for Support for War-Ending Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has urged the leaders of the U.S., China, Japan, Russia and Southeast Asian countries to support his proposal of declaring a formal end to the Korean War.Moon made the call on Wednesday evening at a video-linked East Asia Summit(EAS) involving members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).He said that the declaration will open the door for dialogue and serve as an important starting point for the path toward peace for the Korean Peninsula, Asia and the world.U.S. President Joe Biden said that for the peace and safety of the Indo-Pacific region, serious diplomatic efforts are needed for resolution of the crisis in Myanmar and complete denuclearization of the peninsula.Meanwhile, President Moon also said that the solidarity of East Asia, which accounts for 54 percent of the global population and 62 percent of the global GDP, can significantly contribute to the international community’s cooperation in dealing with climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.The virtual East Asia Summit was attended by leaders of nine ASEAN members, as well as the U.S., China, Japan, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, the World Health Organization and the World Trade Organization.