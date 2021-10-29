S. Korea, Russia Agree to Cooperate for Early Resumption of N. Korea Nuke Talks

The top diplomats of South Korea and Russia have agreed to closely cooperate on efforts to resume dialogue with North Korea.Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov made the agreement in talks on Wednesday in Moscow.Afterwards, Chung said in a press briefing that the two sides acknowledge the urgency of the North Korean issue and agreed to closely communicate and cooperate on the timely resumption of the Korean Peninsula peace process.The minister said that they also agreed it's important to stably manage the situation and exchanged opinions on various ways to cooperate for a swift resumption of dialogue with the North.Lavrov also said that the two sides shared the understanding that there are no options other than political and diplomatic solutions to the regional issues.He added that all parties concerned need to refrain from acts that may increase tensions.