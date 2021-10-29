Menu Content

US Expresses Condolences for Death of Former S. Korean President Roh

Written: 2021-10-28 09:03:19Updated: 2021-10-28 10:09:34

US Expresses Condolences for Death of Former S. Korean President Roh

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has expressed its condolences for the death of former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo.

Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement on Wednesday that the U.S. sends its deepest condolences to the people of South Korea for the passing of former President Roh Tae-Woo.

Assessing that Roh left a "complicated legacy," Price said Roh’s tenure included the solidification of the country's democratic tradition, its entry into the United Nations, and a strong commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

The spokesperson added that for over 70 years, the U.S.-South Korea alliance has continued to strive toward their shared commitments of strengthening the rules-based international order and multilateral institutions, and promoting peace, security, and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula, the Indo-Pacific, and beyond. 

The department did not mention anything specifically about the late president's negative legacy and criticism within the Korean society. Roh died Tuesday at the age of 88.
