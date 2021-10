Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to pursue a gradual transition into a new COVID-19 management system in three phases.The government reached the decision on Wednesday during a meeting of a committee tasked with the effort, which will begin from Monday.Under the plan, the government will lift restrictions on business hours of multipurpose facilities across the nation while limiting the hours of facilities regarded to be at high risk of infection to 12 a.m.The government plans to hold further discussions on key issues, including the size of private gatherings that will be subject to restrictions and the type of facilities where customers will have to prove they’ve been fully vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19.The government will announce on Friday a finalized plan on the transition.