Presidential Secretary: State Funeral for Ex-Pres. Chun Unthinkable

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential secretary for political affairs said he believes it’s unthinkable for a state funeral to be held for former President Chun Doo-hwan when he dies or for him to be buried in a national cemetery.Lee Cheol-hee made the remarks on Thursday when he appeared on a radio program as the government has decided to hold a state funeral for former President Roh Tae-woo, who passed away aged 88 on Tuesday.Stressing that Roh and Chun’s cases are completely different, Lee said Roh said in his will that he wants forgiveness for his mistakes and his family expressed his apologies related to the Gwangju Uprising.Lee was quick to add, however, that just because Roh’s is being given a state funeral does not mean that the people’s evaluation of him has come to an end.Lee dismissed rumors that the government decided to hold a state funeral for Roh with the presidential elections in mind, saying he believes it is a bid to make contributions to national unity and integration.Roh’s funeral drew much attention as he was convicted in 1996 of corruption and mutiny, along with his predecessor Chun, for his role in a 1979 coup and the bloody crackdown on the Gwangju pro-democracy uprising the following year. He was later pardoned.