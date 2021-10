Photo : Getty Images Bank

North Korea has claimed that inter-Korean relations issues have failed to be resolved due to intervention and disturbance from outside forces.The North’s propaganda website Uriminzokkiri made the claim on Thursday, stressing that the two Koreas need to address issues concerning their ties and the Korean Peninsula on their own.The report also criticized the South Korean government for adjusting its North Korea policies with the U.S., Japan and Europe in a bid to address the North’s nuclear issue, saying such effort is an act of begging.Apparently, the North was denouncing the series of meetings that South Korean diplomats are holding with other countries to resume dialogue with the North as an act of relying on outside forces.