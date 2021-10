Photo : YONHAP News

The government will suspend the driver’s licenses of six people who continually failed to pay child support, the first case of its kind in the country.The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said Thursday that it requested the police stations of the districts where the six people reside to take steps for the suspensions.It marks the first time the government has sought such action after revisions to the child support law came into force on July 13. Included in the measures are a travel ban, as well as the suspension of driving licenses, for any parent who fails to make the payments.The gender equality minister will immediately drop the request for license suspension if the parent pays the entire amount of child support within the 100-day suspension period.