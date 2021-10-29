Pres. Secretary Calls for Patience in Peace Process, Says Allies in Close Consult

Photo : YONHAP News

The senior presidential secretary on public communication called for patience regarding the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, saying it wouldn't be right to have hasty expectations.On a local radio program on Thursday, Park Soo-hyun said the steps in the process, involving the two Koreas and the U.S., should be taken with much caution and gradually.Amid concerns over Seoul and Washington differing on those steps, including the Seoul-pushed declaration of a formal end to the Korean War, Park said the allies are conducting in depth discussions and will continue to closely consult on the matter.This comes after U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said during a press briefing on Tuesday that the allies may have "different perspectives" on the precise sequence, timing or conditions for different steps.Ahead of President Moon Jae-in's talks with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Friday, and discussions on the pontiff's possible trip to the North, Park took caution, saying it is hoped that the meeting will create an environment for the peace process to move forward.