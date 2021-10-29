Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Poll: DP's Lee Falls Behind in 2-Way Races against PPP Candidates

Written: 2021-10-28 11:47:06Updated: 2021-10-28 13:42:21

Poll: DP's Lee Falls Behind in 2-Way Races against PPP Candidates

Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll has ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung falling behind main opposition People Power Party(PPP) primary candidate Hong Joon-pyo in a two-way race.

In Realmeter's poll of two-thousand-35 adults from Monday to Tuesday, 44-point-four percent of respondents supported Hong, compared to Lee's 38-point-nine percent, falling outside the margin of error.

The survey, commissioned by Oh My News, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-two percentage points.

When Lee was pitted against the PPP's Yoon Seok-youl, Yoon garnered 45-point-three percent and Lee 40-point-nine percent, falling within the margin of error.

In a four-way race between Lee, PPP's Yoon, People's Party leader Ahn Cheol-soo and Justice Party candidate Sim Sang-jeung, Lee narrowly led with 34-point-six percent of support against Yoon's 34-point-four percent.

When Hong was included as the PPP candidate, Lee won 34-point-three percent versus Hong's 29-point-three percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >