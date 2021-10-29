Poll: DP's Lee Falls Behind in 2-Way Races against PPP Candidates

Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll has ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung falling behind main opposition People Power Party(PPP) primary candidate Hong Joon-pyo in a two-way race.In Realmeter's poll of two-thousand-35 adults from Monday to Tuesday, 44-point-four percent of respondents supported Hong, compared to Lee's 38-point-nine percent, falling outside the margin of error.The survey, commissioned by Oh My News, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-two percentage points.When Lee was pitted against the PPP's Yoon Seok-youl, Yoon garnered 45-point-three percent and Lee 40-point-nine percent, falling within the margin of error.In a four-way race between Lee, PPP's Yoon, People's Party leader Ahn Cheol-soo and Justice Party candidate Sim Sang-jeung, Lee narrowly led with 34-point-six percent of support against Yoon's 34-point-four percent.When Hong was included as the PPP candidate, Lee won 34-point-three percent versus Hong's 29-point-three percent.