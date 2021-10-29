Menu Content

Military Discovers 26 Sets of Remains, over 5,000 Articles in DMZ

Written: 2021-10-28 13:33:29Updated: 2021-10-28 16:13:23

Photo : YONHAP News

The military said Thursday it has found 26 sets of remains in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) that are believed to be South Korean soldiers killed in action during the Korean War.

The announcement comes as the Defense Ministry last month launched an excavation project at Baekma Ridge in Gangwon Province, one of the fiercest battlefields during the three-year conflict.

While the  identities of the remains found near the ridge have yet to be confirmed, a majority are thought to be soldiers following an on-site inspection.

Some of the five-thousand-132 articles found in the area include iron helmets worn during the war, entrenching shovels and empty shells.

As the South Korean Army in the region reportedly engaged in one of the most ferocious battles against Chinese troops in October 1952, the state of the partial remains indicate the severity of damage from the attacks.
