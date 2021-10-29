US Naval Chief Meets With Defense Minister Suh Wook

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook has met with visiting U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro on Thursday to discuss regional security issues and South Korea-U.S. military cooperation.Assessing that South Korea has now become a powerful nation that has significant influence on the global stage, Del Toro said the U.S. hopes for close cooperation in maintaining regional order beyond Northeast Asia to the entire Indo-Pacific region.The remarks come amid intensifying Sino-U.S. rivalry over naval powers in the area.This marks Del Toro's first overseas trip since taking office in August, during which he has visited major U.S. allies in the region including South Korea and Japan.Minister Suh expressed gratitude for U.S. support during an evacuation mission dubbed Operation Miracle, in which South Korea evacuated some 400 Afghans recognized as special contributors to Korea.