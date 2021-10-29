Menu Content

Gov't to Create Committee to Study Adverse Reactions to COVID-19 Vaccines

Written: 2021-10-28 15:11:41Updated: 2021-10-28 15:34:02

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will create a committee tasked with extensively examining adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines. 

The state vaccine task force said Thursday that it was establishing the group, dubbed the “COVID-19 vaccine safety committee,” to address public concerns over adverse reactions following inoculation. 

With the National Academy of Medicine of Korea at its core, the planned committee will not only study cases reported abroad but also review domestic cases to reflect results in causality assessments.  

Currently, the government’s vaccine damage probe team is assessing the cause of such cases based on reactions reported in countries that vaccinated their populations before South Korea. 

Also, starting from next year, people who were hospitalized in the ICU after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine can receive up to 30 million won for medical expenses, even if the case was deemed to lack evidence of causality.
