New Groups Eligible for Booster Shots from Nov.

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting next month, booster shots will be available for people in their 50s, those with underlying illnesses and recipients of the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.Health authorities announced vaccination plans for the next two months, adding new groups to the list of people eligible for booster shots considering the number of breakthrough cases, hospitalizations and deaths.Authorities explained the fatality rate among COVID-19 patients in their 50s is significantly higher than that of those in their 20s to 40s, while more breakthrough cases were found among those inoculated with the J&J shot.Booster shots can be administered from six months after the completion of vaccination but people with underlying illnesses or who received the J&J vaccine can get the jabs from two months after the final dose.Reservations will open from 8 p.m. Thursday on the vaccine reservation website (ncvr.kdca.go.kr).