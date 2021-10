Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker Park Yong-jin will co-head the election countermeasures committee of DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung.Park, who once competed against Lee in the ruling party's primary, held a luncheon with the candidate in Seoul on Thursday and vowed cooperation to secure a victory in next year’s presidential election.DP Rep. Park Hong-keun, who’s serving as Lee’s chief secretary, told reporters after the luncheon that the 50-year-old Park will also head a subcommittee that will devise policies on key issues concerning youth.In the luncheon, Park stressed the importance of teamwork, saying party lawmakers who ran in the primary must rally their support behind Lee to win the elections.