Domestic

Wife of Ex-Pres. Chun Pays Respect at Funeral of His Successor Roh

Written: 2021-10-28 19:00:09Updated: 2021-10-28 19:55:17

Photo : YONHAP News

The wife of former President Chun Doo-hwan, Lee Soon-ja, offered her condolences to the family of the late former President Roh Tae-woo. 

Lee visited Roh’s funeral altar set up at Seoul National University Hospital on Thursday, accompanied by her son Jae-kook. Chun aide told reporters that the 90-year-old predecessor to Roh could not come due to health issues. 

The former first lady Lee declined to answer questions from reporters, including whether she will apologize over the brutal crackdown on the 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising that occured immediately after her husband took over the country in a military coup. She remained silent on the messages she delivered to the bereaved family.

Chun, a former Army general, staged his coup in 1979 and went on to serve as the country’s 11th and 12th president through 1987. Roh, a fellow general, helped Chun seize power and became his successor. 

In 1996, Roh and Chun were convicted of corruption and mutiny, as well as for their roles in the bloody crackdowns in Gwangju. Unlike Roh, Chun has never apologized over the crackdown.
